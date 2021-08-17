ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Holdings Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 71,002 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59.

