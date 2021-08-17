Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.25

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.25 and last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.70.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.