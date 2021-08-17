Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.80.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.67. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock valued at $889,903. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

