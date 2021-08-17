Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Target were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $261.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.67 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

