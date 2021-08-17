Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $400,000 Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

