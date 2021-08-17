Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $261,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

