EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. EVERTEC reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,829,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

