EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.56 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

EVTC stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

