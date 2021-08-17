EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of EVI Industries worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVI Industries by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 546.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVI stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

