Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $242,067.28 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95.

EOLS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 745,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

