Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

EVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

EVT stock opened at €41.50 ($48.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 59.88. Evotec has a one year low of €21.36 ($25.13) and a one year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

