Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,806 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exagen worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

