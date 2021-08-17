Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.10.

EIF stock opened at C$42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$29.77 and a 52 week high of C$42.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.66%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

