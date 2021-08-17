Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 14,426 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 16,837,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

