Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 13,545 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

O traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

