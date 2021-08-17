Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 95,619 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.64% of GAN worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of GAN by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of GAN by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

