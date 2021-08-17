Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 167,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,786,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.