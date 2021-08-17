Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 16,786 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 347.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.29. 374,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.21. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

