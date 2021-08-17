Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.02. 843,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

