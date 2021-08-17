Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $347,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.