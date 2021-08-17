Exeter Financial LLC Buys 661 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.61. 692,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,781. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

