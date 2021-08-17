F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.50

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 10528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

FXLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

