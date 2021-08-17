Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.5% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,444,267 shares of company stock worth $843,912,936 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.30. The company had a trading volume of 618,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

