Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells $7,502,366.56 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 15th, William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.33. The stock had a trading volume of 306,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,346. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

