Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

FARM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 577,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

