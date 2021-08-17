FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 147.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $204.18 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

