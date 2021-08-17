Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,308.60 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00151979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.78 or 0.99933171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.20 or 0.00880766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

