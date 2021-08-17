Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FERG stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $5,996,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $740,111,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

