FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.78

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

