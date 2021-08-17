FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.36.

Get FIGS alerts:

NYSE:FIGS opened at $42.03 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth $139,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth $83,349,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth $76,793,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth $66,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.