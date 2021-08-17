Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

