Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys Shares of 4,040 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

