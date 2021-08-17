Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

