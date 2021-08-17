Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $885,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 760,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

