Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.93 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.