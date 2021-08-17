Financial Comparison: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.25 $112.15 million $1.65 19.05 Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.96 $44.89 million $2.95 22.22

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regency Centers. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33 Regency Centers 0 7 6 0 2.46

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $63.55, suggesting a potential downside of 3.07%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 18.97% 4.93% 2.27% Regency Centers 21.38% 4.01% 2.25%

Summary

Regency Centers beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

