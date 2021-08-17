Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$65,610.21 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

Shares of FTT stock traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,723. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.14 and a 52-week high of C$35.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.83.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

