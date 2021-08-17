FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 49,496 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,376 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 205,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.