First American Trust FSB Acquires 266 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.64 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

