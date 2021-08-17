First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%.

NYSE AG opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.