First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.0 days.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.09 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

First National Financial stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

