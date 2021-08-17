First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.