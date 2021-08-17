First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 65.7% in July

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FEP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 22,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,852. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

