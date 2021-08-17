First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.