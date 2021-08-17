Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,842 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

