Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 967,460 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 967,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.