Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 776,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,696 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

