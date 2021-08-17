Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

