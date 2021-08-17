Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 28,972 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,972 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Arconic worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Arconic stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.