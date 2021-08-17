Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 70,592 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,592 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $36,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 153,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $20,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 314.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

